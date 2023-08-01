Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is believed to have doubts over the quality of Matt Turner, who has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The Gunners deserve immense praise for their performances last season. They were the best team in the country for most parts of the campaign, but too many mistakes in the final two months cost them.

Mikel Arteta is desperate to avoid the same this season, so he wants to keep everyone on their toes. One Arsenal player who could be sacrificed, however, is Turner, with Nottingham Forest keen to sign him, reports The Daily Mail.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta has doubts about Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner

Arsenal signed Matt Turner from New England Revolution before the start of last season.

The American, branded as an ‘incredibly talented’ goalkeeper by Shaka Hislop on The Highbury Squad, came in as an unknown quantity, but he quickly impressed. He played seven times for the Gunners last season and kept four clean sheets, which is not a bad return at all for someone in his first-ever season in Europe.

Turner is now USA’s number one as well and is a solid goalkeeper. However, he is just not on the same level as Aaron Ramsdale at Arsenal, which may well be why he could be moved on.

Numerous reports over the last few days have claimed that Arsenal are keen to sign David Raya from Brentford this summer. The Mail back those claims and have shared what this means for Turner.

The outlet reveals that Arsenal boss Arteta has doubts and is unsure about the American. That is why the club are entertaining talks of a transfer to Nottingham Forest and are looking at Raya as a replacement.

Turner still has two years left on his contract at Arsenal with an option of another 12 months. That puts the Gunners in a strong position in transfer negotiations.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Arteta really wants every single player in his side to have serious competition for their place, doesn’t he?

Ramsdale was the guaranteed starter last season and rightly so. That will be the case again this campaign if Turner is his number two for the next 12 months.

However, if someone like David Raya comes in, Ramsdale will have to be at his absolute best in every single game, which will only push him to get better.

Arteta is right to do what he’s doing, but whether all the cards will fall into place remains to be seen.