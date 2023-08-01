Mikel Arteta was visibly frustrated with Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale’s passing during the club’s pre-season tour of the US.

That’s according to The Athletic, with the outlet taking a look at why Arsenal are exploring a deal to sign Brentford shot-stopper David Raya.

David Ornstein broke the news on Sunday that the Gunners hold an interest in signing Raya this summer. It came as a surprise to many due to Ramsdale’s brilliant form for Arsenal last season.

Photo by Trevor Ruszkowski/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The 24-year-old has been a mainstay under Arteta after taking Bernd Leno’s place shortly after arriving from Bournemouth in 2021.

While the outlet notes that Raya wouldn’t necessarily be coming in to replace Ramsdale, he would provide stern competition for the Englishman.

And it’s noted how Arteta was unimpressed with Ramsdale’s distribution on Arsenal’s pre-season tour.

Arteta frustrated with Ramsdale’s passing

Ramsdale made a glaring error during the 2-0 pre-season defeat to Manchester United in New Jersey.

The Athletic notes how his distribution was also a ‘little erratic’ during Arsenal’s friendlies in the US.

Indeed, Arteta could be seen turning away in frustration after Ramsdale mishit passes out of play.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It has certainly come as a surprise to see Arsenal eyeing a move for Raya given Ramsdale’s performances over the past two years.

The former Bournemouth man also put pen to paper on a new four-year deal back in May.

Ramsdale displaced Leno at Arsenal due to his superior distribution and hasn’t looked back since. But if Raya does complete a switch to North London, he will face serious competition in that department.

The Brentford goalkeeper has proven to be a top-quality operator with the ball at his feet and seems like a good fit for Arteta’s system.

Nevertheless, the number one spot would certainly still be Ramsdale’s to lose and bringing in Raya may just help the England international step up his game even further.