Mikel Arteta decides there's only two players he's ready for Arsenal to sell this summer











Mikel Arteta has reportedly decided there’s only two players he’s willing to let Arsenal sell this summer – Cedric Soares and Nuno Tavares.

Arsenal are set for a big summer ahead as they look to build on what has been a brilliant campaign so far.

Arteta has built an exceptional side and they could well end up being Premier League champions at the end of the season.

But not every player in the squad will be content with the roles they’ve played this season and the likes of Kieran Tierney and Emile Smith Rowe have been linked with moves away from the club.

Yet, it seems that Arteta is only willing to sell Tavares and Cedric this summer.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Cedric and Tavares set to be sold

Football Transfers reports that Arsenal are only willing to listen to offers for both Cedric and Tavares this summer.

Arteta is said to have reservations about selling any of his other players. Of course, that could change come the summer, especially if Arsenal land suitable replacements.

But it makes sense that Arteta is willing to offload Cedric and Tavares, with both players currently out on loan.

Cedric is enjoying a spell at Craven Cottage where he has linked up with Marco Silva. The 31-year-old has only made five appearances for Fulham so far though, which may complicate the chances of the Cottagers making a move permanent.

As for Tavares, he has impressed in spells at Marseille but he was reportedly kicked out of training by Igor Tudor due to a ‘lack of effort’ recently.

If those reports are true, it seems unlikely that the Ligue 1 outfit will snap up the 23-year-old on a permanent basis.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Both Cedric and Tavares are unlikely to be able to break into Arteta’s side when they return, so it makes sense for the duo to move on permanently this summer.

The Gunners will be back in the Champions League next season, barring a disaster, and Arteta will undoubtedly be keen to strengthen his side with top-quality players.

Unfortunately for the likes of Cedric and Tavares, that will likely mean their futures lie away from north London.

Show all