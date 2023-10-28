Mikel Arteta could bring back ‘unbelievable’ £32m player for Arsenal today

Arsenal are in Premier League action on Saturday afternoon at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners will hope to go second in the table when they host Sheffield United at N5 in a 3pm BST kickoff.

The Arsenal boss has two major injury concerns he has to work around, with Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey both out.

However, Arteta could also look to make a tactical change from the midweek Champions League encounter.

On Tuesday, Takehiro Tomiyasu started for Arsenal at left-back, where he delivered an impressive performance.

Oleksandr Zinchenko remained on the bench, but we reckon Arteta will bring the £32million Gunners man back against the Blades.

Arsenal will likely have most of the ball during the encounter and, with that in mind, Zinchenko is probably the better choice.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Admittedly, Tomiyasu definitely deserves to stay in on merit, particularly as he added a threat going forward.

However, as football.london writes, ‘the Blades’ low block feels like a match made in heaven for the skillset of Oleksandr Zinchenko though, so expect him to get the nod this time.’

Arsenal are more defensive and solid on the whole with Tomiyasu, but the Gunners’ play generally flows better with the ‘unbelievable‘ Zinchenko on the pitch.

Other potential changes for Arsenal

Another potential change for Arsenal could come in midfield. Given the Gunners are expected to dominate, Jorginho could well be rested.

Arteta won’t need to play both Jorginho and Declan Rice, so there’s a chance Kai Havertz could return to the Arsenal starting XI.

And with Jesus out, Eddie Nketiah is likely to return to the Gunners line-up to lead the line.

While it’s a relatively straightforward game on paper, it won’t be easy for the Gunners against a team that will seek to frustrate their opponents, so they’ll need to be at their best.