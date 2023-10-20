Max Kilman says he’s been so impressed by ‘unbelievable’ £32m Arsenal star

Max Kilman has heaped praise on Oleksandr Zinchenko and suggested that the Arsenal star is an ‘unbelievable’ representative for Ukraine.

Kilman was speaking to The Times in an interview which covered a range of topics, including his link to Ukraine, with both of his parents being born in the country.

There are not many players who have proved to be more impressive on and off the pitch over the last couple of years than Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Max Kilman lauds Oleksandr Zinchenko

Most of us, thankfully, could only imagine what the 26-year-old has gone through. But rather than take time away from the game, the Arsenal man has used his platform to proudly fly the flag of his home country.

Max Kilman would qualify to play for Ukraine had the Wolves captain not played for England in futsal earlier in his career. So he can certainly have some empathy for what Zinchenko has been dealing with.

And he suggested that he has so much respect for the Arsenal defender.

“He’s done so much for Ukraine,” he told The Times. “He’s an unbelievable representative for the country. He’s very proud of his country and he’s always showing it. I grew up in England, I’m English but my parents are Ukrainian, so I could have played for both countries — but because I represented England at futsal in some World Cup qualifiers I can’t play for Ukraine.”

Ukrainian has been an amazing signing for Arsenal

It is remarkable that Zinchenko has been such a good performer for the Gunners. He also moved clubs little over a year ago, moving on from Manchester City to join Mikel Arteta’s side.

He has been a game-changing signing for Arsenal. The arrivals of Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus helped drive standards up at the Emirates. So it is no surprise that they challenged for the Premier League title in their first season.

Zinchenko has been an absolutely amazing signing at £32 million. And you get the sense that there is still so much more to come from the Ukraine captain in the coming years.

Certainly, many will definitely agree with Kilman’s assessment of just how impressive Zinchenko has been on and off the pitch for the last few years in awful circumstances.