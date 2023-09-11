Mikel Arteta controversially picks 24-year-old to start: Early Arsenal predicted XI vs Everton

Whilst most are focused on international games right now, Mikel Arteta will already be eyeing up Arsenal’s revenge at Everton this Sunday.

Despite being on an excellent run at the time, Sean Dyche’s side shocked Arsenal with a 1-0 win at Goodison Park.

And with his chance to put things right, here’s how TBR think Arteta will line up Arsenal this weekend.

Goalkeeper

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

A few weeks ago Aaron Ramsdale would have been a no-questions pick.

However, it now seems a genuine 50/50 call between Ramsdale and David Raya.

But with Goodison Park always a tough place to go, we think a league debut will wait for Raya.

Defence

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal’s defence should be unchanged.

Gabriel Magalhaes is the biggest uncertainty, especially as he picked up a knock with Brazil.

However, the 25-year-old is now back in training and any fears of an issue seem to be gone.

There’s a credible shout for Takehiro Tomiyasu to earn a start but no Arsenal defender deserves to lose their spot right now.



Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel and Oleksander Zinchenko should be unchanged.

Midfield

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard are obvious picks, there’s no question marks there.

And TBR expects Mikel Arteta to keep faith in Kai Havertz.

Yes he’s struggled at times, but there seems to be little point in Arteta dropping the German now.

Everton are a physical side and Havertz’s presence on the ball will be important.

Fabio Vieira is always available as a game-changing sub.

Attack

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

There’s obvious picks here as well, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the wings.

The question mark is through the middle.

Gabriel Jesus is currently away with Brazil and his minutes and air miles might mean he remains on the bench here.

TBR thinks Arteta will keep faith with Eddie Nketiah for one more game at least.

This is a 50/50 call similar to that of Ramsdale or Raya in net.

But given Jesus’ recent injury history it wouldn’t seem unwise for the Brazilian to be eased in.

Therefore, here is your unchanged TBR predicted XI to face Everton (a):

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Havertz, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.