£27m Arsenal player now seen back in full training after recent injury scare

Arsenal fans will be relieved to see Gabriel Magalhaes back in Brazil training following a recent injury scare last week.

The 25-year-old centre-back made his proud debut for his country against Bolivia but came off in the 85th minute.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Gabriel was then seen icing his thigh after taking several knocks in the game – something that caused alarm in North London.

However, fans can rest assured that Gabriel has at least resumed full training in Brazil’s latest session.

Gabriel can be seen training alongside the likes of Neymar in Brazil’s latest training video.

Which will surely be a relief for Arsenal fans and Mikel Arteta.

Although it’s been a surprise to see Gabriel on the bench in recent weeks at Arsenal he once again proved his importance against Manchester United.

Club and country teammate Gabriel Jesus was full of praise for his compatriot on his return for his side.

And given Thomas Partey’s recent injury, Brazil’s Gabriel seems like he will once again be crucial to Arsenal.

Arsenal’s Gabriel now back in Brazil training after injury scare

Moreover, if he is fully fit then Gabriel will still have his immediate sights set on Brazil’s next game against Peru this week.

Brazil play in Lima in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And given Arsenal’s next game against Everton is the late kick on Sunday, there should be no concerns about their Brazil contingent arriving back in time.

One would imagine that Gabriel will now continue in the Arsenal team for the foreseeable given there appears to be no injury.

An away trip to Goodison Park proved tricky for Arsenal last season and a surprise defeat did hurt the club’s title chances.

However, with £27m Gabriel back in the side alongside the likes of Declan Rice, Arsenal will feel they are now better equipped.

Thomas Partey might be missing through injury, but Arsenal also have Brazil’s Gabriel Jesus close to full fitness.