Mikel Arteta confirms that £35m Arsenal player wanted to leave this summer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that young forward Folarin Balogun wanted to leave the club this summer.

Arteta was speaking to the press ahead of their match against Manchester United, via journalist Sam Dean.

Compared to many teams in the Premier League, deadline day has been quite quiet at the Emirates.

It appears as though the focus is very much on outgoings right now, with Nuno Tavares already heading out of the door.

Albert Sambi Lokonga looks set to join him, but other departures are also needed.

One player who already left this is summer is Folarin Balogun and Mikel Arteta has elaborated on his exit.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He joined Monaco for £35m after a successful loan spell at Stade Reims.

Once it became clear he wouldn’t be a regular starter at the Emirates this season, he made it clear he wanted to go.

Arteta talks about Balogun’s summer exit

Asked about the 22-year-old, Arteta said: “We did not have space for him in the squad to give him the minutes that he needs.

“He wanted the chance to continue developing his career. Really happy for him.”

Arteta’s decision to allow Balogun to leave this summer could end up being justified.

Eddie Nketiah is currently Gabriel Jesus’s backup and has done brilliantly in his absence.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

So much so, that he’s earned himself a first senior call-up to the England squad next week.

With Jesus also fit enough to feature off the bench last weekend, Arsenal no longer need a third centre-forward.