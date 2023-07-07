Ray Parlour says Arsenal have a ‘special’ teenager he expects to see next season

Arsenal fans will be buzzing for the new season with a raft of new signings set to give Mikel Arteta’s side a great chance of competing with Man City.

Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz are all set to enhance the Arsenal squad. And more could even follow.

Of course, Arsenal also have a wealth of talent of their own. One of those talents is the exciting teenager Ethan Nwaneri, who recently signed a new deal.

And speaking to JBI, former Gunner Ray Parlour believes Nwaneri will have a more important role next season.

“I think that Nwaneri will be more involved with the first team next season. I’m sure that the Arsenal lads will be encouraging him and will want to see more of him,” Parlour said.

“It’s great news that he has agreed to sign with Arsenal. There were a lot of clubs trying to sign him. It would have been a shame for Arsenal to have done so much hard work in terms of his development if they lost him because he is a player with so much potential.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“I’m sure that Mikel Arteta has got massive plans for his future. I expect him to develop the player gradually, a little bit like how Arsène developed Jack Wilshire. We could all see the potential that he had as a sixteen-year-old, but in the end, he was so much of a special talent that he probably played too many games as a youngster which is probably why he had so many injuries in his career.”

Too soon?

Given the amount of talent Arsenal have, it has to be said it’s hard to see Nwaneri really having a huge impact next term.

Yes, he might be around for cup games and spend more time in and around the first-team, but to expect any more could be a mistake for Arsenal.

Nwaneri will need nurturing and looking after. Only then, will Arsenal see the full benefit in the future.