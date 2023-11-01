Mikel Arteta calls up record-breaking Arsenal youngster to first-team training ahead of West Ham clash

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta called up Ethan Nwaneri to first-team training at London Colney yesterday ahead of the game against West Ham United tonight.

The Gunners travel across town to take on the Hammers in the Carabao Cup later today. It is going to be an interesting game, but what could make it more exciting for Arsenal fans is the prospect of seeing young Nwaneri in the squad.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Ethan Nwaneri spotted in Arsenal first-team training under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri is a record-breaker.

The now-16-year-old became the youngest player to feature in a Premier League game in the history of the competition after getting a chance against Brentford last year.

He hasn’t played a game for the Arsenal senior side since, but there is a small chance he could make the bench in the derby tonight.

Mikel Arteta‘s senior squad were hard at work at London Colney yesterday, and 16-year-old Nwaneri was spotted in training with the big boys.

The teenager is a fine talent and is viewed by many as the future of Arsenal. Arteta clearly trusts him having already given him an opportunity, and we won’t be surprised if another one is on the way.

Nwaneri has had a great start to the season with Arsenal’s youth sides. He has scored five goals and provided two assists from midfield in just six appearances.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Nwaneri will be a star for Arsenal

Everyone in and around Arsenal is convinced that Ethan Nwaneri has a bright future ahead of him.

The midfielder, still just 16 years old, is already a regular for the club’s U21s side. He has been performing brilliantly at that level, which is very rare for someone of his age.

Being a regular for Arsenal at the highest level is a distant dream for Nwaneri, but opportunities with the first team in competitions like the Carabao Cup open the door for players like him and Myles Lewis-Skelly, who was also in first-team training yesterday.

It will be interesting to see what Arteta will decide, but we won’t be surprised at all to see Nwaneri on Arsenal’s bench against West Ham later today.