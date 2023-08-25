Mikel Arteta calls up ‘impressive 18-year-old to Arsenal training pre-Fulham

Arsenal will hope to make it three Premier League wins in a row when they host Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners triumphed in their first two league games of the season, narrowly beating Nottingham Forest and then Crystal Palace.

Arsenal have also been handed a boost in the shape of Gabriel Jesus returning from a knee injury.

The 26-year-old is available to face Fulham, having trained all week at the Gunners’ London Colney base.

Mikel Arteta has been putting his Arsenal players through their paces and a host of young players featured in the latest session photographs.

One of those pictured was Reuell Walters, one of the most promising youngsters in the Gunners’ Hale End setup.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 18-year-old has been in the Arsenal senior matchday squad before and went on the first-team’s pre-season tour of Germany this summer.

Walters is yet to make his senior debut for Arsenal, but with Jurrien Timber’s injury, he could well be thought of as emergency cover.

Then we have Kieran Tierney reportedly closing in on a move away from Arsenal. This could push Walters further up the pecking order.

Prospective rising star at Arsenal

Football Transfers recently claimed that ‘multiple conversations have been held’ over giving Walters the chance to impress in the first team.

Some insiders at Arsenal apparently rate the 18-year-old so highly, they believe he can ‘become as good as William Saliba.’

It’s great to see the ‘impressive‘ Walters in and around the first team once again. It shows he’s progressing well and Arteta rates him.

We may not see him in Premier League action just yet, but hopefully the Arsenal boss will hand him his debut in an early-round cup match.