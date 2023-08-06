Arsenal youngster Jimi Gower has been called up to first-team training by Mikel Arteta.

The 18-year-old midfielder is one player Jack Wilshere has previously suggested is one of the best youngsters in the academy.

The academy coach said: “There are some things that you see from Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri, Bradley Ibrahim, Jimi Gower — they do things you can’t coach. That’s why they’re at Arsenal.

“They need a few things tactically. I like my midfielders to be on the half-turn, play forward and touch forward, dribble if you can.”

That impressive streak is Jimi Gower’s game may be the reason why Arteta has given the teenager the chance to work alongside the senior squad.

Mikel Arteta’s current squad has benefitted massively from the work of the academy in recent years.

Bukayo Saka is the first name on the Arsenal team sheet and has also been spotted battling with another academy star this week.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta also looks set to pick Eddie Nketiah up front against Manchester City in the Community Shield today.

An injury to Gabriel Jesus has ruled the Brazilian out of the start of the season and Nketiah was handed the captain’s armband on Wednesday against Monaco.

Arteta has now been keeping a close eye on Jimi Gower in training with the beginning of the season on the horizon.

Journalist Jeorge Bird shared that he was in action with the first team in the build-up to today’s game at Wembley.

He’s unlikely to feature today but has a big future ahead of him.

Gower called up by Arteta to Arsenal training

Jimi Gower is a Hale End academy product and stepped up to the Under-21s last season.

He was a part of Arsenal’s successful FA Youth Cup side that lost in the final to Manchester City.

Gower is a versatile midfielder, capable of sitting deep or playing in a more advanced role.

The 18-year-old admitted at the end of last season that Wilshere had been an inspiration to him and really helped him develop his game.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Gower isn’t the first footballer from his family, with his dad Mark playing for Southend and Swansea during his career.

Having someone he can turn to for advice during the early stages of his time in football will be very valuable.

Gower will be delighted Arteta has trusted him enough to join first-team training this summer.

It will be interesting to see if he continues his development with the Under-21s this season or goes out on loan for the first time.