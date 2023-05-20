Mikel Arteta blown away by 43-year-old manager Tottenham want to appoint











Steve Cooper has been linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has now raved about the Nottingham Forest manager.

Spurs’ hunt for a new manager remains ongoing and it has been for weeks now. Antonio Conte was shown the door almost two months ago, and there’s still no sign of a new appointment.

Among the dozen or so names linked with Tottenham was Cooper, according to The Daily Mail.

Mikel Arteta praises Tottenham manager target Steve Cooper

Steve Cooper has done a fantastic job at Nottingham Forest this season, and that’s probably why he has admirers at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 43-year-old faced a really difficult task at the City Ground. His club went out and signed 30 new players, which is unheard of in the history of the Premier League.

Despite that and all the problems they have had on the pitch since the start of the season, there is a very good chance Cooper will lead Forest to safety next weekend.

Arteta, whose Arsenal side will take on Forest today, is really impressed with Cooper.

Speaking about the 43-year-old, he told Arsenal.com: “Brilliant – they made so many changes and I’m sure he found it very difficult with the amount of signings they had.

“The club was patient, especially with the way they performed the year before and what they’ve done in the league. Maintaining that belief and that unity around the place, big credit to him for what he’s done with the team.”

TBR View:

Steve Cooper reportedly has admirers at Tottenham Hotspur, and rightly so.

The 43-year-old really deserves credit for what he has done at Forest – not just this season but in the Championship last campaign as well.

He will end up at a bigger job at some point, but it is very unlikely that Tottenham will appoint him ahead of their two main targets at the moment – Luis Enrique and Arne Slot.

However, if the two above-mentioned names decide against moving to Spurs, Cooper could come right back into the mix in the coming weeks.

