Speaking on The Gooner Talk YouTube channel, Football London’s Tom Canton has shared an update on Takehiro Tomiyasu’s injury.

The ‘fantastic’ defender picked up an injury against Sporting in midweek in the Europa League, and after the game he was spotted leaving the stadium on crutches.

Sadly, it sounds as though Tomiyasu’s injury is as bad as it looked with Canton claiming that there are now whispers going around that the Japan international will be out until the end of the season.

Tomiyasu is out

Canton shared what he knows about the defender.

“We did suffer some frustrating injuries. Tomiyasu could be out for the rest of the season is my understanding on that which is a really frustrating one. They are still awaiting the final assessment of that, but there are whispers that the assessment of his knee is not great. Maybe the scan will reveal that it’s not as bad as many fear it will be,” Canton said.

Fine for now

Tomiyasu’s injury isn’t a gamechanger for Arsenal. At least not yet anyway.

The full-back isn’t the Gunners’ first-choice, but he did provide brilliant depth at both right-back and at centre-back.

Luckily, Ben White is still fit and will hopefully be able to play in every game until the end of the season, but if he does pick up an injury ahead of the run-in, Arsenal could well end up suffering at right-back.

We can’t help but wonder if Mikel Arteat is regretting letting Cedric Soares go out on loan at this point because he’s barely getting a game at Fulham and he would’ve provided some decent depth at right-back.

Fingers crossed Tomiyasu can recover and come back stronger.

