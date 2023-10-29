Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that he’s a huge fan of defender Takehiro Tomiyasu after his fantastic cameo against Sheffield United.

Arteta was speaking to the press, via Football London, following a comfortable 5-0 win over the Premier League’s bottom club.

There were a few surprises in the Arsenal starting line-up when it was announced yesterday.

Emile Smith Rowe was handed his first league start since the 2021/22 season, while Kai Havertz and Jakub Kiwior were back in the side as well.

The star of the show was Eddie Nketiah who scored his first league hat-trick for the Gunners.

Portuguese playmaker Fabio Vieira added a fourth goal from the penalty spot before Takehiro Tomiyasu completed the rout.

The £16m Japanese international was delighted to score his first goal for the club after coming off the bench to replace Ben White.

Mikel Arteta has shared how much he loves Tomiyasu after his goal against Sheffield United.

After Oleksandr Zinchenko’s tough day against Chelsea last weekend, the versatile defender was introduced to the team against Sevilla in the Champions League.

He proved his worth with a Player of the Match performance and continues to give his manager something to think about when it comes to his team selection.

Arteta loves Tomiyasu after Sheffield United performance

Asked about the 24-year-old, Arteta said: “I love him. Everybody loves him.

“He’s one of the most popular in that dressing room. You can see the reaction of his teammates towards him because they want him there in the front to enjoy because he’s always very reserved and always doing things for the rest of the boys.

“A fantastic player for the team.”

The reaction from Arteta’s bench when Tomiyasu scored against Sheffield United tells you all you need to know about his reputation amongst the squad.

He’s an incredibly popular player and is going from strength to strength whenever he’s in the team.

Tomiyasu is a bit unfortunate that he isn’t a guaranteed starter every week.

He barely puts a foot wrong whenever he’s called upon and can comfortably play across the back line.

The injury to new signing Jurrien Timber was obviously a big blow, but Tomiyasu has been the main beneficiary.

Arteta will want the Dutchman back as quickly as possible but Tomiyasu is showing why there’s no need to try and rush him back.