BBC Sport pundit shares what he saw from Arsenal bench when Tomiyasu scored

Arsenal fans were treated to a feast of five-star football and a 5-0 scoreline at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners hammered Premier League relegation battlers Sheffield United to go second in the table.

Eddie Nketiah was the undisputed man of the match thanks to his hat-trick, and Fabio Vieira and Takehiro Tomiyasu also got on the scoresheet.

The 24-year-old grabbed his first goal for Arsenal, reacting quickest at the corner to fire in from close range in the 96th minute.

BBC Sport pundit Stephen Warnock, commentating on the game, noted how delighted the Gunners bench was after seeing Tomiyasu’s first Gunners goal.

“Disaster again in the Sheffield United defence, but the delight from everyone in the Arsenal set up is clear to see,” he said on Radio 5 Live, as per the BBC Sport website.

“The players and staff on the bench are on their feet applauding, Tomiyasu clearly a very popular figure within the club and with the fans.”

Tomiyasu also nearly got himself an assist with a good run to the byline and was overall a bright spark for Arsenal.

The Japan international has been a great addition to the Gunners ranks. He was indispensable in his maiden season, though sadly an injury ruled him out for much of the second half.

Tomiyasu also had back luck last term, with knee surgery keeping him on the sidelines for a big chunk of the second half of the campaign.

And though he’s no longer a regular starter, his attitude continues to be superb, along with his contributions to the pitch.

The way Tomiyasu’s Arsenal colleagues celebrated his goal certainly shows how popular he is in the dressing room.

Mikel Arteta struck gold signing him – and for less than £20million, too.