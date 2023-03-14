Mike Maignan replaces Hugo Lloris as France goalkeeper amid interest from Tottenham











AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan is now set to replace Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris as France’s first-choice goalkeeper.

That’s according to Foot Mercato, with the international break just around the corner.

It may end up not being the only time the 27-year-old takes Hugo Lloris’s place.

Maignan has been linked with a move to Tottenham in recent weeks as they look to improve their goalkeeper situation.

Lloris retired from international duty at the end of the last World Cup.

He came within a penalty shootout of becoming the first captain to win back-to-back World Cups.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The 36-year-old recognised it was time for a new generation of players to come in under Didier Deschamps.

Tottenham captain Lloris actually predicted that Maignan may replace him for the national team back in 2021.

He may now see the AC Milan shot stopper take his spot at club level too.

Tottenham target Maignan to replace Lloris for France

The report from Foot Mercato provided an update on France’s first squad announcement since their World Cup final defeat.

They went on to say: ‘In goal, the number 1 spot left vacant by Hugo Lloris is promised to Mike Maignan, the talented goalkeeper of AC Milan.’

Maignan may have had a decent chance of replacing Lloris in Qatar had he not been injured.

He was very unfortunate to miss out on the tournament, and spent several months out of action.

Maignan, unlike Lloris, recovered in time to face Tottenham in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Photo by John Berry/Getty Images

Spurs barely called him into action, but he did produce one fine stop from Harry Kane in the final moments to protect their one-goal advantage.

With Kylian Mbappe leading the line, France are likely to be one of the favourites for next year’s European Championships.

They could be in a position where a Tottenham goalkeeper is still in between the sticks at a major tournament.

Show all