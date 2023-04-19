Mike Maignan dazzles in Champions League quarter-final amid Tottenham interest











Tottenham Hotspur target Mike Maignan put in another brilliant Champions League performance last night.

The French goalkeeper helped AC Milan qualify for the semi-finals after a 1-1 draw against Serie A leaders Napoli.

Italian outlet Sempre Milan were delighted with his performance, as they reached the final four for the first time since 2007.

Milan took a one-goal lead into the second leg at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona last night.

It was a tale of two missed penalties, with both Olivier Giroud and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia both being denied from 12 yards.

It was Mike Maignan who pulled out a vitally important save from the impressive Georgian to maintain their lead after Giroud made up for his error just before half-time.

In contrast, Hugo Lloris has now gone three years without saving a spot kick for Spurs.

Unfortunately, the last time he was successful from 12 yards was to deny Harry Kane at the World Cup in Decemeber.

Tottenham have already seen Maignan up close in the Champions League this season.

The Italian side knocked them out in the last-16 to deny them the chance to play Napoli in the quarter-finals.

Now, the £13m goalkeeper is just three games away from a historic European Cup victory with the Italian giants.

Tottenham target Maignan impresses in Champions League

The report from Sempre Milan gave Maignan an eight out of ten and said: “What a performance from the magic man in goal this evening.

“Confident from start to finish and the penalty save was the icing on the cake.

“It’s just a shame he didn’t get to keep a clean sheet.”

Tottenham have been linked with a host of goalkeepers, and Maignan is certainly on their list.

He’s already replaced Lloris in the French national team, and could soon do the same in north London.

Milan are in a similar position to Tottenham in Serie A, with Champions League qualification hanging in the balance for Maignan and his teammates.

They still have the chance to qualify for next season’s tournament by winning the competition, unlike Spurs.

If Milan do qualify, and Tottenham don’t, it might be very hard to convince Maignan to make the move.

However, the Premier League still has that draw that no other league in the world currently does.

