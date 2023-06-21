Dean Jones has suggested that Arsenal may be pulling out of the race to sign Marc Guehi after bidding for Jurrien Timber.

News emerged on Monday evening that Arsenal had submitted a £30m offer for Timber.

It’s no secret that Arsenal are in the market for a new centre-back after struggling in the absence of William Saliba last season, but, for the longest time, it has seemed as though Guehi could be the one they go for.

However, it’s now clear that Timber is a top target, and according to Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Podcast, that may suggest that Guehi is no longer on the radar, claiming that the Crystal Palace defender could well end up at Tottenham.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Guehi to Spurs could be on

Jones shared his verdict on the £20m defender.

“Timber, I don’t know, that one dropped overnight. It wasn’t on my radar, but I wonder if that means, Marc Guehi is someone they were looking into, I wonder if they’re moving on from that now. I think Guehi might end up at Tottenham, so maybe that is in line with them looking into other positions,” Jones said.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Clearer path

Whether or not Guehi ends up at Tottenham remains to be seen, but the reality is that they will have a much clearer path towards signing him now.

If Arsenal are indeed in for Timber instead as their top target, that’s one less hurdle for Spurs to clear.

Of course, getting a deal done with another Premier League club for one of their most important players is much easier said than done, but, Arsenal’s waning interest is certainly a boost for Tottenham.

Guehi is certainly a player to keep an eye on heading into transfer season.