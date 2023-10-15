Micky van de Ven and Emerson Royal were so impressed with £15m Tottenham teammate yesterday

Micky van de Ven was one of several Tottenham Hotspur players left in awe of Destiny Udogie’s debut performance for Italy yesterday.

Udogie was introduced as a substitute in the 79th minute against Malta and was still able to find time to provide an assist.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Following the game, Udogie posted a picture on Instagram after his first minutes for his country and the caption: “Dreamchaser.”

To which, several Tottenham teammates including van de Ven and Royal were quick to reply with their support.

Spurs youngsters Dane Scarlett and Brandon Austin were also quick to praise the 20-year-old.

And this should just be the start for Udogie’s Italy career following a brilliant start to the season with Tottenham.

The £15m signing has been receiving plaudits from all angles and his international debut is thoroughly deserved.

Of course, Italy will now face England at Wembley on Tuesday.

And that could see Udogie face his Spurs teammate James Maddison, should the pair get minutes.

Tottenham is the perfect platform for Udogie to win an Italy start

In order to win a start for his country, Udogie will have to displace Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco.

And that’s no easy task.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The ever-improving 25-year-old has impressed to the extent in which he is now being linked with a move to Real Madrid.

And whilst 20-year-old Udogie is in no rush, he will hope his Tottenham form can lead to big things with Italy.

Of course, his Spanish teammate Pedro Porro is still waiting for his next international chance.

Porro has also been in fine form for Ange Postecoglou’s team but couldn’t find a spot in the latest Spain squad.

The full-back remained at Spurs during the break and seemed to signal his intent to eventually win a spot for his country.

So whilst Tottenham’s Udogie isn’t yet starting for Italy, he will be grateful that he’s already in the squad at this stage of his career.