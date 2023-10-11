Pedro Porro now tweets one word after being seen in Tottenham training today

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Pedro Porro looks to have now voiced his frustration at not receiving a call up to Spain squad over the break.

Porro is instead training with Tottenham back in London having been overlooked for Luis de la Fuente’s squad.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The 24-year-old took to X to share what looks to be a positive yet frustrated response to just training with his club.

Porro reposted a picture that Tottenham shared of him training with the caption: “Perseverance.”

Of course, Porro may not be referring to the Spain squad at all, but he would seem a prime candidate for a call-up right now.

The Spaniard’s improvement under Ange Postecoglou this season has been nothing short of remarkable.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

Moreover, given Destiny Udogie has just been deservedly called up by Italy for the first time, Porro would be forgiven for thinking he deserves the same.

Both defenders have been brilliant for Spurs, and are a key reason why the side sit joint-top of the league.

However, a positive spin on the snub will be that Pedro Porro has ample time to recuperate for schedule ahead.

Porro deserves a Spain call up given his Tottenham form

Of course, it shouldn’t be ignored just how competitive de la Fuente’s Spain squad is right now.

Daniel Carvajal is joined by Jesus Navas as the options at right back – two incredibly experienced players.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

And Tottenham’s Porro may think that he’ll be waiting on 37-year-old Navas’ retirement from Spain duty before he gets a chance.

The former Manchester City player is still showing remarkable levels despite his advancing years.

It’s a difficult challenge for Porro to disrupt the partnership, but anyone watching the Premier League will think he’s capable.

For now, as Porro’s post suggests, the full-back will just have to work hard to continue his impressive levels for Tottenham.

And should his form drop, Spurs do have a very capable option in Emerson Royal waiting on the sidelines.