West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has provided a positive fitness update ahead of tonight’s Europa Conference League games.

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Antonio was speaking to Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson.

Between the two of them, they’ve both had their injury concerns over the years.

West Ham have relied heavily on Michail Antonio’s fitness in recent season given their lack of other forward options.

David Moyes now also has Danny Ings and Gianluca Scamacca to choose from to give Antonio a rest.

Unfortunately, there have also been question marks over the giant Italian’s fitness at West Ham too, while Ings has a poor injury record too.

The Hammers welcome Cypriot side AEK Larnaca to the London Stadium this evening, and have a 2-0 advantage in the tie.

Antonio was responsible for both goals, although he missed both Premier League matches either side of the game.

The £7m forward has now shared how he’s feeling with an important second leg on the horizon.

Asked about when he’d be returning to action, Antonio said: “I got a knock on my calf.

“Hopefully I can be involved very soon. It’s nothing too bad so I should be involved very soon.”

Although West Ham’s European dream is their immediate priority, their league form has been a real cause for concern.

Antonio admitted that the team have been working a lot on their finishing in training recently.

The Hammers are one of the lowest scoring clubs in the league, and sit outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

West Ham will be relying heavily on Antonio’s fitness to solve that problem.

He’s only scored three times in the league this season which is a really poor return.

However, he’s only one goal away from becoming West Ham’s top scorer this season.

Scamacca is on the same total, and although David Moyes will be happy the goals are being shared among the squad, he’ll be desperate for his strikers to contribute more.

The Hammers have a big break after this evening’s game before a huge clash against Southampton after the international break.

That game could go a long way to deciding who may go down this season.

