Michail Antonio shares what David Moyes has West Ham doing far more often in training recently











Michail Antonio says David Moyes now has West Ham doing more finishing work and patterns of play in training.

The Hammers dropped into the relegation zone after losing 2-0 to bitter rivals Tottenham on Sunday, in a game where they hardly laid a glove on their hosts.

Next up is a clash with Nottingham Forest and Moyes knows he needs to turn things around sooner rather than later.

Antonio told the BBC’s Footballer’s Football Podcast about what has changed in training amid the poor form and admitted their defensive work needs to be better too.

Michail Antonio says David Moyes has West Ham doing more finishing in training lately

He said: “We have done a lot more finishing and a lot more game based stuff in training.

“But it’s not really about that, it’s just we need to create more. We need to stop conceding. That’s exactly what it is.

“Right now it’s true, the gaffer has said it, we’re in a dog fight.”

West Ham went to the Europa League semi-finals last season but this time around their standards have plummeted under Moyes.

The Times report that Moyes could pay with his job if West Ham lose to Forest this weekend, with Rafa Benitez admired by the board.

Benitez is cut from the same cloth as Moyes; a dour, pragmatic manager with huge Premier League experience and his most recent Premier League job saw him sacked by Everton.

That would not get the fans excited, and after a summer of investment, a younger, more progressive manager is needed if Moyes is sacked.