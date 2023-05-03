Michail Antonio now makes claim about Alexander Isak at Newcastle











Michail Antonio has now made a claim about Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak.

Antonio was speaking to Newcastle forward Callum Wilson on the Footballer’s Football Podcast about the club’s recent fortunes.

Newcastle are marching towards an incredible return to the Champions League.

Although their defensive record has suffered slightly recently, they simply can’t stop scoring.

Putting six goals past Tottenham Hotspur in a huge game in the race for a top-four finish was a real signal of intent.

Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

They then scored four more against Everton, before coming from behind to beat Southampton.

Brighton’s games in hand mean Newcastle still need three wins from their remaining five games to guarantee a Champions League place.

Realistically, they are unlikely to need to do that, but with the form they’re in right now, you wouldn’t bet against them going unbeaten for the rest of the season.

Michail Antonio has been left particularly impressed by Newcastle forward Alexander Isak recently.

Much to the annoyance of his teammate Callum Wilson, although he too had to admit the Swede was doing very well.

Antonio impressed by Newcastle star Isak

The West Ham forward brought up one moment in particular from the 23-year-old and said: “It’s a bit harsh having to say this, but I have to say this.

“Isak’s assist, I understand he’s your rival right now but that assist was a madness. You had a good game too, but that assist was a madness!”

Callum Wilson then added: “Honestly, I’m out there scoring two, then all of a sudden Alex does an assist and I’m thinking, ‘why have you always got to try and go one better than me?’

“I’m joking, [it was] unbelievable skill, probably one of the best assists I’ve seen live.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

“Joe Willock’s ball a couple of games before was unbelievable as well, and then Alex has gone and done that. He’s going on a dribble and he’s twisting and turning.

“The only disappointing thing is it was coming for me, and it hit off the defender’s arm and went to [Jacob] Murphy.

“On the weekend he’s popped up with another assist for myself as well, so yeah he’s a great player, great competition. I think the only shame is that we both play in the same position.

“He’s one of those players you want to play with.”

Howe has big Isak or Wilson decision to make – or does he?

The recent form of Newcastle’s two centre-forward has been a joy to see at St. James’ Park.

Most Premier League sides have struggled to find one striker who can consistently score goals.

The competition between Isak and Wilson has pushed them both to play their best football in recent weeks.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Wilson can’t stop scoring, and Isak has proven he can be a valuable asset in wide areas as well.

Antonio’s shock at Isak’s dribbling means he could be set for a longer spell playing on the wing for Newcastle.

It’s a combination that’s not only incredibly exciting but ruthlessly effective too.

Show all