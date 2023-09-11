‘He’s fantastic’: Micah Richards definitely can see West Ham moving to sign £40m player now

Micah Richards has said he can still see West Ham United moving to sign Manchester United’s Scott McTominay in the future.

Richards was talking to Gary Lineker on the ‘The Rest is Football’ podcast and the two aired their surprise that McTominay isn’t getting games at United.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Lineker begged the question that someone will surely sign McTominay soon and Richards replied that it should be West Ham.

Richards was full of compliments for the Scot and said it was always going to be difficult to please some at Man United.

When Lineker proclaimed that someone needed to sign McTominay, Richards said: “West Ham we said, it was West Ham. Yeah.

“I just think he’s a really intelligent, hard-working midfielder who can do a job whatever you tell him.

“It’s just the chaos of Manchester United or the player who they had in the past, so they are always comparing him to Keane or Scholes and it’s always going to be difficult.

“But there is a player in there, I think he’s fantastic.”

And upon seeing McTominay’s recent exploits for Scotland, it’s hard to argue that he doesn’t deserve first team football.

Richards says he can see West Ham trying to sign United’s McTominay

Scott McTominay is reportedly valued at around £40m by Man United.

And although West Ham were said to have bid for the United midfielder, McTominay didn’t ultimately leave the club.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

David Moyes and West Ham seemingly then moved onto other targets as they secured moves for James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez.

However, Richards believes the club should continue their McTominay pursuit.

The 26-year-old is stuck behind a long queue of midfielders under Erik Ten Hag and also saw Sofyan Amrabat arrive on deadline day.

There’s been reports that United are reluctant to sell McTominay to the likes of West Ham because he’s strong cover if they get key injuries.

However, with all the ability and maturity the Scot is showing in his international performances, he surely deserves better.

And Richards thinks that ideal opportunity now resides in East London.