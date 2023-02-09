Michail Antonio claims £80m PL star would walk straight into Arsenal's starting line-up











Michail Antonio has had his say on transfer rumours linking his West Ham teammate Declan Rice with a move to Arsenal.

The Times reported last month that Arsenal had made £80 million Rice their top target for the summer transfer window, by which time they will hope to be Premier League champions.

And journalist Adrian Clarke has told The Athletic’s Handbrake Off podcast that Rice has been speaking to people with Arsenal connections to ask questions about the Gunners amid reports that Mikel Arteta wants him.

Now, Antonio has spoken to the BBC’s Footballer’s Football Podcast about the rumours, and said that the midfielder is good enough to walk into the Gunners starting XI.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Antonio has his say on Rice to Arsenal rumours

He said: “He has been linked everywhere. Arsenal, Man City, Man United, Chelsea…

“He’s a quality player and he deserves to be in one of those teams so he’s going to be linked with anyone. It’s whatever happens obviously.

“I think he has a year and a half left on his contract and anything can happen. He could end up anywhere because I think he could play in any of those teams.”

It has been reported that West Ham are resigned to losing Rice in the summer, as he has let his contract dwindle and does not look close to signing a new one.

That means that the summer represents the final chance to get a fee in for him, with David Moyes already saying Rice would cost a British record fee.

It remains to be seen who wins the race, but if Arsenal win the Premier League, they would be a hugely attractive prospect, and allow Rice to stay in London.