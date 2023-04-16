Michael Dawson says Richarlison will be having nightmares after Bournemouth game











Michael Dawson has said that Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison will be having nightmares after yesterday’s game.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Dawson was covering Tottenham’s game against Bournemouth yesterday.

It was a match that had huge implications at both ends of the table.

Bournemouth were hovering narrowly above the relegation zone, although they had just beaten Leicester City.

Tottenham had just seen top four rivals Newcastle lose at Aston Villa, and knew they had a real opportunity yesterday.

Unfortunately, events didn’t pan out as expected in north London.

Despite taking the lead through Son Heung-min, Bournemouth took a 2-1 lead.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Arnaut Danjuma scored his first league goal in the final moments that should have earned Cristian Stellini’s side a point.

However, it was a story of two chances in the last minute that determined who took all three points.

Dawson couldn’t believe Richarlison had missed the chance to score his first league for Tottenham with a close-range header.

Dango Ouattara made them pay by scoring his first Premier League with what proved to be the final kick of the game.

Dawson slates Tottenham forward Richarlison

As the visitors celebrated their unlikely win yesterday, Dawson said: “Unbelievable scenes here at Tottenham. Tottenham should have been 3-2 up.

“Richarlison is going to have nightmares, he has to score, six yards out free header, he puts it past the post.”

It just hasn’t clicked for the £90,000-a-week forward since his big money move from Everton in the summer.

On several occasions he’s believed he’s finally broken his Spurs duck in the league.

However, every time he’s been denied by VAR or the offside flag.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It’s a worrying trend for Richarlison, and the pressure will continue to build the longer his goalless run continues.

Cristian Stellini, like Dawson, pinpointed Richarlison’s missed chance as the big turning point for Tottenham yesterday.

Unfortunately, their overall performance was very much to blame for yesterday’s defeat.

To put the blame solely on the Brazilian would be incredibly harsh given how poor some of his teammates were.

Show all