Cristian Stellini bemoans Richarlison miss in Tottenham loss v Bournemouth











Tottenham lost to Bournemouth today in an epic clash which ended with the Cherries scoring the most dramatic of winners at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs looked like they had rescued a point when Arnaut Danjuma scored just before the added time board went up.

However, there was a twist in the tale as Bournemouth scored in the 95th minute to give themselves a huge three points in the battle for Premier League survival.

Chance

For Tottenham, it was yet another frustrating day of PL action. After coming back to look like winning a point, they threw it all away.

And speaking to the BBC after the game, stand in manager Cristian Stellini seemed to suggest that had Richarlison taken a golden chance at 2-2, then the story is completely different.

“In the second half we tried to push and we were so close to scoring. After the second goal, Richarlison heads the ball to win the game,” Stellini said.

“If Richarlison scores that opportunity we are probably here to enjoy a moment. But now we do not enjoy because we allowed them to score three goals.”

Richarlison’s miss pretty much summed up his season at Spurs. He has had a nightmare season since signing and will be disappointed with this effort as well.

TBR’s View: Tottenham intent on blowing it

What is going on at Spurs, seriously? Playing a team who look like they could go down and knowing Newcastle had lost 3-0, Tottenham should have been right at it.

But it wasn’t to be again and there must be so much frustration around the Tottenham fans right now.

Nothing has changed since Conte went and all eyes will be on Daniel Levy for simply allowing Stellini to carry on.

If they do indeed miss out on the top four, then today will feel like a massive result.