Micah Richards urges Liverpool to sign £50m player after he gets relegated











Micah Richards has urged Liverpool to sign James Ward-Prowse after he was relegated with Southampton over the weekend.

Liverpool look set to go about re-shaping their midfield over the summer after an underwhelming campaign to date.

Jurgen Klopp’s side could still end up in the top four after a brilliant run of form, but they would have hoped to challenge Manchester City before the season kicked off.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner could all leave the club at the end of the campaign too. All three players’ deals are set to expire in the summer, which will lead to Liverpool bolstering their midfield.

And Micah Richards has told The Daily Mail that he thinks Liverpool should replace Milner with James Ward-Prowse.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Richards suggests Liverpool should sign Ward-Prowse

Richards believes that Ward-Prowse would be a ‘smart buy’ for the likes of Liverpool after Southampton were relegated to the Championship on Saturday.

“James Ward-Prowse will be low today,” the former Man City man said. “I have been in the situation as a captain when your club are relegated and the responsibility you feel is immense.

“It is not something you get over easily and he certainly will not be putting himself first. But we have to be honest: he is a saleable asset for Southampton and plenty of clubs will be keen on him.

“He will be a smart buy for someone and it would not be the worst decision in the world if Liverpool, who need a replacement for James Milner, or Newcastle tested the water when the window opens.”

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Ward-Prowse has been a standout performer for the Saints over the years and, surprisingly, he hasn’t secured a big move up until this point.

Of course, that looks likely to change after the south coast outfit’s fate was sealed over the weekend.

The 28-year-old has proven himself as a top-quality Premier League player and is also deadly from set-piece situations.

It’s unclear whether or not Liverpool would be interested in the £50 million midfielder though, with the likes of Tottenham already linked with a move for him.

Ward-Prowse would probably struggle to nail down a place in Klopp’s side too as it seems doubtful that he’d be a regular starter.

Show all