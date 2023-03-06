Micah Richards says Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has outshone Man United star this season











Micah Richards has now said that Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has been one of the Premier League players of the season.

In a feature for BBC Sport, Richards featured a number of the league’s best players this campaign.

It won’t be a surprise to any Arsenal fans that Bukayo Saka has been given the nod.

The 21-year-old has been simply sensational, chipping in with plenty of goals and assists.

Not only that, his energy out of possession makes him a vital asset in Mikel Arteta’s set up.

Only centre-backs William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale have played more minutes than Saka.

He’s provided more goal contributions than any of his teammates, and shown he can handle high pressure situations by dispatching both of his penalties.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Micah Richards was quick to highlight how good Saka is for Arsenal in the big moments.

He also drew a comparison with one Manchester United star, and believed Saka had come out on top this season.

The England international’s performances have been one of the key reasons the Gunners currently sit top of the table.

Richards names Arsenal star Saka as one of his players of the season

Writing about the 21-year-old for BBC Sport, Richards highlights Saka’s key traits: “Saka is just relentless, isn’t he?

“His numbers are brilliant but his all-round play and his mental strength are just remarkable as well, especially for someone who is only 21.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

“He is always willing to take big penalties and he is never fazed, whatever the occasion or situation in the game – he steps up in big moments.

“Saka is one of the main reasons Arsenal are challenging for the title and, regardless of whether they win it from here, he has just been unbelievable and he seems to just get better and better.

“He is a winger but unlike, say Anthony [Antony] at Manchester United, is always involved in the game.

“As well as influencing games with his goals and assists, he allows his team-mates to flourish. The inverted role he has, where he comes inside, allows Ben White space out wide and their relationship is just incredible.”

Antony outshone by Gunners star this season

Manchester United signed Antony for £85m in the summer, but based on this season’s performances, Saka has to be worth more than that.

The Brazilian is trailing behind Saka in terms of goals and assists, and has taken time to adapt to the Premier League.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

It’s getting to the point where it’s hard to find new ways to describe how important the 21-year-old has been to the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta has said that Saka is relentless in training, and that is certainly paying off in games.

Richards was one of Saka’s biggest fans in the run up to the World Cup, and thought the Arsenal star should start every game.

He was brilliant in Qatar, but has reached a whole new level in the Premier League since his return.

Show all