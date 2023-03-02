Mikel Arteta says two Arsenal players are just absolutely relentless every day in training











Mikel Arteta hailed Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli who now both have scored double figures for Arsenal this season.

Saka opened the scoring against Everton last night, before Martinelli netted twice to conclusively bring to an end his dip in form since the World Cup.

Arsenal are now out of their own mini-slump with three wins in a row and went five points clear at the top of the table with last night’s win.

At his post-match press conference, Arteta was asked about the devastating young forwards and was full of praise for their attitude.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta says Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are relentless

He replied: “Credit to them because they have to do it themselves but we try to help them with a way of playing to get them in those positions as much as possible.

“They are so willing to learn. They are asking for more and more every day. They never have enough information, about the defender or the space and they practice.

“And at the end, when you have that and the talent that they have, at the end, good things will happen.”

View Instagram Post

We are past the point of talking about Martinelli and Saka as among the best young forwards in the division; they are among the best full stop.

Saka, especially, is carrying a Premier League title chase on his back and reports that he is set to follow Martinelli and commit his future to the club are most welcome.

Arsenal have got the title race back under their control and will hope to continue their momentum by beating Bournemouth at the weekend.