Micah Richards has claimed that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta should’ve signed Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the summer.

The Nigerian is one of the best forwards in the world. Every top club would love to have him, and Richards thinks he would’ve been amazing at Arsenal if they had signed him before the window shut.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

There has been a lot of talk around Arsenal and how they need a new striker – Victor Osimhen would’ve been absolutely incredible for them.

The Nigeria international scored 31 goals for Napoli last season and helped his club win their first Serie A title in over 30 years.

Osimhen should be celebrated like the hero he is, but Napoli’s social media team felt it would be a good idea to mock him on TikTok recently.

The 24-year-old is absolutely furious and rightly so. His agent has now threatened legal action against Napoli (BBC), and all signs point towards an exit in January.

Arsenal fans would sure love to sign Osimhen, but Richards says they should’ve done it before this season even started.

A few minutes after Alan Shearer urged Osimhen to join Newcastle, Richards said on the Rest is Football podcast: “Marvellous, he would be absolutely marvellous anywhere. This player is one of the best strikers.

“I was saying Arsenal should have bought him in the summer. It might have cost a little bit too much then. His price might have gone down a little bit if they want to do a deal (in January).

“But, yeah, he’s a top, top player.”

Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

TBR View:

Victor Osimhen may well be the final piece in Mikel Arteta’s puzzle at Arsenal.

The Gunners have two top-class goalkeepers, an incredible defence, a world-class midfield and tremendous wide players.

Don’t get us wrong, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are quality forwards, but they do not guarantee 20 or so goals a season that Osimhen would.

If Arsenal have a chance of signing Osimhen in the summer, they should do everything they can to get it done.