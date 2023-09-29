Alan Shearer has just publicly told £150m player to sign for Newcastle United

Alan Shearer has urged Napoli star Victor Osimhen to join Newcastle United in January.

The Nigerian is one of the best strikers in world football. Almost every side in Europe would love to sign him, but his own club have done something now that could make him want to leave in January.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Alan Shearer urges Victor Osimhen to join Newcastle United

Victor Osimhen played a massive part in helping Napoli win their first Scudetto in over three decades last season.

The 24-year-old scored 31 goals and provided five assists in what was a truly remarkable campaign, and he is arguably the best player in the Serie A right now.

Napoli should be doing everything they can to keep him happy at the club, but for whatever reason, they decided it would be a good idea to publicly mock him.

The Italian champions made fun of Osimhen on TikTok recently, and that, unsurprisingly, angered the Nigerian to the point where his agent has threatened legal action against Napoli (BBC).

There is now a big chance that Osimhen will leave the club in January, and when Gary Lineker asked what’s next for the striker on the Rest is Football podcast, Shearer put Newcastle United‘s name in the hat.

Lineker then replied: “You’ve got two strikers, Alan, you’ve got Isak and obviously Callum Wilson. You need another one, do you?”

Shearer said: “Well, I don’t think it would do any harm. When Man United won their treble, they had four if you remember rightly.

“If he wants a bit of love, then St James’ Park!”

Photo by Marco Mantovani/Getty Images

Osimhen will be a wanted man

If Osimhen decides to leave Napoli in January, we’re sure numerous top clubs in the world will join the race to sign him.

The Nigerian is one of the best strikers on the planet right now. Napoli were so keen to keep hold of him in the summer that they reportedly slapped a £150 million price tag to put suitors off (The Daily Mail).

Now, after what has happened, that asking price will likely come down, and there will be a lot of clubs ready to lure him in.

Newcastle don’t really need Osimhen, but if there was ever a time for their owners to flex their riches and make a statement signing, the Nigerian would be the perfect player to do it on in January.