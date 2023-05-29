Micah Richards pinpoints one Levy decision that’s scaring off potential Tottenham managers











Micah Richards has highlighted one decision Tottenham Hotspur chief Daniel Levy has made that’s scaring off potential managers.

In his column in the Daily Mail, he was discussing the club’s search for a new coach.

Tottenham missed out on European football yesterday afternoon despite a 4-1 win against Leeds United.

Harry Kane once again showed his quality with a brace and an assist that took his league tally to 30 goals.

The 29-year-old is the club’s talisman, but his future is also in doubt with just a year left on his current contract.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Spurs have had three different managers in charge this season as their campaign fell apart.

Antonio Conte appeared to be a toxic influence behind-the-scenes and Daniel Levy decided to initially replace him with his assistant Cristian Stellini.

Ryan Mason was put in charge until the end of the campaign but couldn’t deliver a top-seven finish.

Micah Richards has now shared what moment he thinks is putting managers off of working with Levy at Tottenham.

It looks like his decisions over the past few seasons are coming back to haunt him with Spurs left in the lurch.

Richards highlights key Levy moment at Tottenham

Writing for the Daily Mail, Richards said: “Why can’t Tottenham sign a manager? I’ve asked myself this repeatedly, particularly since a deal for Feyenoord’s Arne Slot fell through.

“When you look at the situation, you would think someone would walk miles to get the opportunity there as everything looks right: brilliant stadium, living in London, great fans and England’s No 9 in your squad.

“Something must be scaring off candidates. If that is the case, I’m not surprised.

“When a chairman can sack a manager a few days before a cup final, as Daniel Levy did Jose Mourinho before the Carabao Cup final in 2021, you would know there is no such thing as job security.”

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Jose Mourinho recently commented on that situation and said Tottenham is the only previous club he doesn’t have a close bond with.

It’s not a surprise given he wasn’t allowed to lead the club into a cup final to try and end their wait for a trophy.

Ryan Mason was put in charge on that occasion as well which will always look like a baffling decision.

Richards went on to praise Levy’s decision at Tottenham off-the-pitch, but that means nothing if performances don’t improve.

With no manager or sporting director going into a hugely important transfer window, the club don’t look like they’re in a position to improve next season.

Show all