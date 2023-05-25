Jose Mourinho makes honest claim about his time at Tottenham











Jose Mourinho has been speaking out about his former club Tottenham Hotspur and he has not been shy in criticising owner Daniel Levy.

The Portuguese manager, who won two Premier League titles with Chelsea, managed Tottenham for one-and-a-half years.

In these 86 games, Mourinho won 45 matches, drew 17 and lost 24. He was eventually sacked by Daniel Levy shortly before Tottenham’s Carabao Cup Final against Manchester City.

Antonio Conte, another serial winner, was the most recent Spurs manager. However, neither Conte nor Mourinho could win the club a trophy.

The Portuguese manager is due to be in another European Cup final as his side Roma play Sevilla in the Europa League Final.

Speaking recently via Gianluca Di Marzio, Mourinho was questioned about Spurs.

He said: “I hope that my words will not be misinterpreted by Tottenham fans but that is the only club with which I do not have a close bond.

“Probably because the stadium was empty at the time of Covid and because President Levy didn’t give too much.”

It is a big claim from Mourinho to state that chairman Daniel Levy didn’t give him to much whilst he was at the North London side.

Conte also criticised Tottenham, with his famous post-Southampton press conference etched in the memory of many a Spurs fan.

The Tottenham chairman is definitely under a lot of pressure to succeed. Spurs haven’t won a major trophy since 2008 and some fans are starting to turn against him.

