Pundit Micah Richards has backed Jude Bellingham to go and win the Ballon d’Or after Liverpool missed out on signing him this summer.

Richards was speaking on CBS Sports after Real Madrid defeated Napoli in the Champions League last night.

The Italian champions took the lead before Vinicius Jr’s equalised at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Arguably the most in-form player in Europe right now put Real Madrid in the lead shortly afterwards as Jude Bellingham scored once again.

The 20-year-old scored his eighth goal of the season after setting up the Real Madrid opener.

He drove through the midfield and muscled a Napoli centre-back out of the way before slotting past Alex Meret to put Real Madrid ahead.

Bellingham is proving that the step up from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid isn’t fazing him at all.

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

It could have been very different for Bellingham after Liverpool wanted to sign him and now Micah Richards is backing him to win football’s biggest individual award.

There aren’t many players in better form than Bellingham right now.

Although he’s not in the Premier League at the moment, English fans are at least glad they get to see him turning out for the Three Lions.

Richards raves about Bellingham after Liverpool missed out

Bellingham was being interviewed after winning the Player of the Match award for Real Madrid.

The interviewer compares him to Jamie Carragher when he’s defending and Thierry Henry in attack.

Bellingham jokes in reply and says: “Not Micah [Richards], no?”

Richards responds and says: “I love you Jude [Bellingham], you’re absolutely fantastic.

“Ballon d’Or is coming your way. Remember I said it first.”

Liverpool needed to make several signings in midfield this summer and may wonder if they missed out on Bellingham after Richards’s latest comments.

Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Real Madrid signed Bellingham for £88.5m which is beginning to look like an absolute bargain.

Considering Liverpool were willing to pay more than £110m for Moises Caicedo, it appears as though the funds were available to sign the 20-year-old midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp will hope that Liverpool aren’t made to regret missing out on Bellingham too much.

Right now, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he went on to win the Ballon d’Or one day.