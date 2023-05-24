Report: Liverpool insiders hint at potential Jude Bellingham transfer U-turn











Liverpool fans may be very excited as the latest reports suggest that the Reds could reignite their interest in Jude Bellingham.

According to FootballTransfers, there are some who work inside Liverpool that believe that the club could still try and sign Bellingham if his move to Real Madrid breaks down.

The Premier League club ‘have not given up entire hope’ yet. Despite this, a move to Madrid still seems like the most likely destination.

Liverpool had reportedly pulled out of the race for Bellingham. This is due to the fact that Borussia Dortmund have placed a price tag of around £135million for him.

(Photo by Edith Geuppert – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

Liverpool back in for Jude Bellingham

The Borussia Dortmund is still only 19 years-old, but he is seen as a huge talent in Europe. He has the potential to be one of the best players on the planet.

Liverpool desperately need a midfielder or two over the summer transfer window. Their weaknesses have shown this season and they are very likely to miss out on Champions League qualification.

Bellingham, who has been deemed a ‘superstar‘, seemingly looks like he will move on this summer and he is yet another exciting talent to excel at Dortmund.

If Liverpool could somehow pull of a transfer for Bellingham then it would be a fantastic coup. The only issue is that the face very strong competition from Real Madrid, who have more spending power.

It will be very interesting to see what the Reds do. Should they attempt to sign him, then they surely won’t have a lot of money to spend on other players.

(Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)