Micah Richards now reacts after what’s happened to £30m West Ham player recently

Micah Richards has now expressed his frustration that West Ham United’s James Ward-Prowse has once again been overlooked for England.

Richards was speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’ podcast and claimed that Ward-Prowse did deserve an England spot.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

The pundit claimed that Gareth Southgate has got his favourites, which has caused him to ignore the West Ham player’s form.

Richards said: “Look at Ward-Prowse. The start he has had to the season.

“We knew how good he was at Southampton, in a struggling side, now he’s in a team which is performing a lot better and he still can’t get a sniff.

“So that’s where the frustration comes from, from a football point of view.

“That’s where I’m like ‘okay, Southgate has still got his favourites’. But he’s the manager, he can do what he wants!”

Of course it would be interesting to consider which players Richards would be referring to.

Perhaps Kalvin Phillips who is not starting for Manchester City or Jordan Henderson who is now playing his football in Saudi Arabia may consider themselves lucky.

And as Richards says, Ward-Prowse has been an incredibly consistent player for West Ham and England.

Richards thinks Ward-Prowse’s West Ham form deserves England recall

Of course, with £30m Ward-Prowse included, Southgate would also have the considerable asset of his set-piece taking.

It shouldn’t be overlooked just how crucial the midfielder is already making deal ball situations at his new club.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar Via Getty Images

The likes of Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd have both been thriving from his deliveries.

And it’s no surprise to see why David Moyes fought so hard for the signing.

Ward-Prowse has taken almost no time to adapt to life at West Ham and can consider himself very unlucky to miss out for England.

Of course, one England international West Ham still have their eyes on is Harry Maguire.

The club are reportedly still interested in a January move for the defender, especially amid interest for Zouma from Saudi Arabia.