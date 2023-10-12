West Ham may now consider offers for ‘crucial’ £30m player in January

West Ham United may now be willing to listen to offers for Kurt Zouma in January amid interest from Saudi Arabian sides.

That’s according to 90min who also revealed that the club still remain firmly interested in Harry Maguire.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Moreover, West Ham’s technical director Tim Steidten is also still keeping a close eye on Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba.

And that has reportedly fueled the idea that West Ham may consider a departure for Zouma despite him recently becoming club captain.

The £30m signing does now have less than two years left on his contract and fresh talks have not begun.

Of course, this news probably will be a shock to the West Ham faithful.

Although Zouma has missed a fair amount of games due to injury since arriving, he has been ‘crucial’ to the side.

And when it’s considered that Nayef Aguerd has had a mixed start to the season, it may not be the best time for further disruption.

Konstantinos Mavropanos has come in, but that surely wasn’t on the basis of Zouma leaving West Ham for Saudi Arabia.

Maguire may replace Zouma at West Ham if he’s sold to Saudi Arabia

Maguire’s situation is a peculiar one.

Many fans thought the out-of-favour Manchester United man would jump at the chance to join David Moyes’ team.

Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Instead, Maguire did favour a stay at the club he previously captained.

However, his position in the pecking order seemingly hasn’t improved – even if he is now getting minutes due to injuries elsewhere.

Therefore, West Ham may still think they have a chance of tempting Maguire in January.

Of course, some Hammers fans may think the club would be in a better position were they simply to seek a new deal for their Frenchman.

It seems there’s still a lot of ifs and buts, however, it will be interesting to see how Zouma and West Ham react if Saudi interest does mount.