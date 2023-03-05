Mesut Ozil sends message to Reiss Nelson after dramatic Arsenal win











Mesut Ozil was very impressed with Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson after their incredible 3-2 win over Bournemouth yesterday.

After a disastrous start to the game, the Gunners produced one of the most dramatic finishes in the Premier League this season.

Reiss Nelson was the hero at The Emirates, and posted on Instagram to celebrate scoring with the last kick of the game.

He was brought on with 20 minutes left to play and Arsenal still a goal behind.

However, he had an assist to his name moments after entering the field, setting up Ben White’s first Arsenal goal.

The £38k-a-week winger had a couple of chances in the final moments of the game, and caused Bournemouth’s defenders plenty of problems.

He had to wait until the 97th minute to finally find the back of the net.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

After a corner was cleared to the edge of the box, Nelson took a touch out of his feet and rifled the ball into the far corner.

Pandemonium erupted in the stadium, and substitutes and coaching staff alike rushed onto the pitch to celebrate with the 23-year-old.

Mesut Ozil is still clearly keeping a close eye on Arsenal, and Nelson, who he played with on eight occasions at The Emirates.

The Gunners took another step in the right direction as they continue their incredible title challenge.

Ozil congratulates Nelson on Arsenal goal

Posting on Instagram after full-time, Nelson said, ‘Never stop believing’ after his surprisingly calm celebration.

Arsenal players past and present rushed to congratulate Nelson, including Ozil, who simply said, ‘Bravo’.

Mesut Ozil congratulates Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson. Cr. (reissnelson) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

After the match, Fabrizio Romano shared an update on Nelson’s Arsenal future.

The 23-year-old has been a bit-part player all season, but also had a dramatic introduction against Nottingham Forest earlier in the season.

Arteta has recently talked up Nelson’s abilities, and suggested he could be a ‘big player’ for the club.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He’s still quite far down the pecking order, not aided by the arrival of Leandro Trossard in January.

Arteta will be over the moon that his entire squad is contributing this season.

Nelson showed that the Gunners’ squad depth might not be as much of a concern as first thought.

