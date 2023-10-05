Mehrdad Ghodoussi stunned after what £3m Newcastle player did vs PSG last night

Newcastle United star Fabian Schar scored a stunner against PSG in the Champions League last night, and Mehrdad Ghodoussi was beyond impressed.

The Magpies absolutely battered the French champions at St James’ Park. Goals from Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Schar sealed a 4-1 win, and Ghodoussi was delighted.

Everyone expected the atmosphere at St James’ Park to make it difficult for PSG last night, but nobody really believed Newcastle United would smash four past them.

The Magpies looked so comfortable last night. None of their players seemed fazed by the occasion, and everyone did theie jobs perfectly.

Almiron opened the scoring with a brilliant finish before Burn headed home a second. Longstaff bagged one in the second half as well for Newcastle, but the pick of the bunch has to be Fabian Schar‘s screamer.

The Swiss international found himself a few years outside the box and blasted a fierce strike past Gigi Donnarumma to take his side’s tally for the night to four.

It was a stunning strike, and Mehrdad Ghodoussi was delighted with him.

“What a goal,” he wrote under Schar’s post on Instagram, before adding: “PS, thanks for the chocolates.”

Jacob Murphy joked: “What a tap in!”

What a goal!

Fabian Schar is a defender by trade, but he has scored quite a few stunners for Newcastle, hasn’t he?

Those incredible strikes against Burnley and Nottingham Forest were probably better than the one last night, but the Swiss international will remember the latest one much more fondly.

Schar has improved massively under Eddie Howe, and he, at times, looks even better than Sven Botman, who cost Newcastle a lot more than the £3 million they signed Schar for back in 2018 (BBC).

We’re sure Schar will watch that goal back plenty of times.