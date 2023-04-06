Mehrdad Ghodoussi absolutely loved £12m Newcastle man performance vs West Ham last night











Mehrdad Ghodoussi has praised Kieran Trippier’s performance after a dominant win for Newcastle United last night.

Trippier took to Instagram to celebrate a huge 5-1 win over West Ham United that saw The Magpies cement their place in the top four.

Eddie Howe’s raced into a two-goal lead thanks to Callum Wilson and Joelinton.

Kurt Zouma pulled one back for the hosts before a dominant second-half display.

Newcastle capitalised on mistake after mistake from West Ham to come away with an incredible result.

Wilson and Joelinton both scored braces, while Alexander Isak also got himself on the score sheet.

Newcastle played some brilliant one-touch football, and there was a telepathic understanding between the players.

They drew West Ham forward, playing under pressure near their own goal, before hitting a long ball into space towards their attackers.

It was a real sight to see, and would have struck fear into many of Newcastle’s rivals.

Ghodoussi was very impressed with Kieran Trippier in particular, who dictated play from the back for Newcastle.

He led by example as he always does, and caused havoc with his passing.

Ghodoussi loved Trippier’s performance for Newcastle yesterday

The England international took to social media, and posted the message: “5 star performance, let’s keep this run going. NUFC fans class tonight.”

Ghodoussi was impressed with his performance, and replied with some love heard emojis.

Trippier’s teammates were very pleased too, with Anthony Gordon simply saying, “Top”, and Sven Botman calling him, “Capi”.

Mehrdad Ghodoussi loved Newcastle captain Kieran Trippier's performance.

It’s been another terrific campaign for Trippier at Newcaslte, and Ghodoussi will be very happy with his output.

The £12m defender already has a goal and six assists this season, but it’s his clean sheet record he’ll be really pleased with.

Newcastle’s defence have kept 13 clean sheets with Trippier on the pitch, which is a brilliant record.

Gary Neville has described him as ‘outstanding’ in his position, and it’s hard to disagree.

All eyes will now be on the weekend’s trip to Brentford, which will be another tough test.

Three points at the Gtech Community Stadium would go a long way to earning Newcastle that precious Champions League spot.

