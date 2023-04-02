Gary Neville raves about Kieran Trippier after Manchester United win











Newcastle United beat Manchester United with easr today as they cruised to a 2-0 win at St James’ Park.

The Magpies ensured they remianed firmly on course for the Champions League places as they jumped above the Red Devils into third. Eddie Howe’s side had goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson to thank and it could have been even more as well.

Of course, key to the win was another clean sheet. Key to that clean sheet was the performance of Kieran Trippier, who was exceptional again at the back.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

And speaking on his podcast after the game, Sky’s Gary Neville raved about the England right-back.

“They’ve brought in good players and good characters epitomised no more so than the right back Kieran Trippier who I think is an outstanding full-back,” Neville said.

“I was watching him today. I have to say, he knows the position inside out. He knows how to deliver the ball. He knows the weight of pass, he rolls it to the right side, he defends his back post, he has his body shape right. He’s a good example to everyone else at that club.”

TBR’s View: Trippier is one of the world’s best

The praise from Neville here is well-earned for Trippier. He was excellent again against Man United and it was a performance that showed his true qualities all day.

Trippier has been one of the best signings Newcastle will ever make. He has raised the bar at the entire club and right now, he is one of the best in the game.

A fully fit Kieran Trippier is vital to Newcastle and he showed it today. Certainly, Trippier is a player who gets in most other XI’s in the league.

Newcastle can find themselves very lucky to have such a player.