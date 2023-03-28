Commentator slams 'embarrassing' Spurs player in international tie











Pedro Porro was labelled embarrassing during the first-half of Spain’s Euro 2024 qualifier with Scotland after the Tottenham Hotspur star was involved in a clash with Andy Robertson.

The night did not start too well at all for the Spurs wing-back. Scotland opened the scoring through Scott McTominay in the very early stages. And it was Pedro Porro who was at fault for the goal.

Porro slipped on the wet Hampden Park surface, allowing Andy Robertson to steal the ball and set up McTominay. And his deflected effort squeezed past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Spain grew into the half. But Porro infuriated the home fans after a clash with Robertson at the other end of the pitch. The 23-year-old went down clutching his face after running into the Liverpool man.

Immediately Robertson was unhappy with Porro. And replays showed that the Tottenham player had made the most of the contact as he lay motionless for some time.

Robertson had been silly to give Porro the opportunity to go down. He seemed to raise the top of his arm as Porro approached. But there was certainly not enough contact to suggest that the Scotland captain deserved to be sent off.

And Michael Stewart did not hold back in his criticism of Porro on commentary for Viaplay as replays showed the clash again.

“It’s ridiculous, it really is,” he told Viaplay. “You can see Andy Robertson is not impressed with it. There’s absolutely nothing in it. He’s rolling about as if he’s been poleaxed. It’s embarrassing.

“Not enough, nowhere near.”

The Scotland fans certainly made their feelings about Porro’s actions clear. Every time he got onto the ball from that moment, he was booed. And he was subsequently taken off at half-time.

Robertson probably should not escape criticism altogether. It was needless to get involved with the Tottenham player at all.

However, it is fair to say that Porro’s actions were not great to see. He absolutely made the most of what contact there was.

And it definitely appeared that some of the Spanish side’s antics throughout the first-half really angered Steve Clarke’s men.