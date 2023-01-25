McCoist suggests Newcastle should target Maddison over Anthony Gordon











Ally McCoist has told talkSPORT (broadcast on 25/1; 06:27) that he is surprised Newcastle are not prepared to pay extra for James Maddison amid reports that they are working on a deal for Anthony Gordon.

It appears that Gordon may well be the first addition to Eddie Howe’s first-team squad this month. Everton are reportedly open to letting him leave. And the Magpies are in discussions to land the 21-year-old.

According to Sky Sports, there is a growing confidence that he will make the move to Newcastle for around £40 million. Gordon has not trained with the Toffees over the last two days.

Gordon was outstanding for Everton last season. But he has struggled to recapture that form this time around. And with that, McCoist has suggested that Newcastle could do better.

He was asked about the links between Gordon and Newcastle on Wednesday. And he suggested that he would be tempted to set his sights a little higher if he was Howe.

“Everton are in a fight. I’m not saying for a minute that Anthony Gordon wouldn’t roll up his sleeves and get in amongst it. But Everton’s priorities are staying in the division. And it’s a real fight they’ve got on their hands,” he told talkSPORT.

“If I’m Newcastle, if I’m Eddie Howe, I’m thinking about maybe going another £20 million and getting James Maddison probably.”

You can certainly understand why McCoist feels that Maddison would be a better target. Newcastle have incredibly wealthy owners. And they have spent money over the last 12 months. However, it is not that simple.

Newcastle’s previous business may impact what they can spend this month. Meanwhile, there is absolutely no suggestion that Leicester would be open to selling Maddison.

But Maddison has been ‘sensational‘. He has seven goals and four assists this season. He has 69 goal involvements in 147 Premier League games in his career. And at 26, there is plenty more to come from the attacking midfielder.

If a deal was possible, he would definitely be the more exciting target. But he looks unlikely to be the man Newcastle bring in.