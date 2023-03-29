McCoist jokes he doesn't want Arsenal star playing again this season











Arsenal have been told to not play Kieran Tierney for the rest of the season after his display for Scotland in their famous win over Spain on Tuesday.

Ally McCoist has lauded Kieran Tierney on talkSPORT after his performance at Hampden Park, as the Arsenal star helped Steve Clarke’s men to a superb victory against La Roja.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The 25-year-old not only helped Scotland keep a clean sheet against Spain, but only he also played a crucial role in their second goal of the evening. He went on an amazing run down the left wing to set up Scott McTominay, breezing past Dani Carvajal with ease.

McCoist lauds Tierney display in Scotland win

The media lauded Tierney after his display in the Scotland win. It was something of a reminder of how good the left-back can be.

Photo by Mark Runnacles – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Of course, he has had a frustrating season at Arsenal. He lost his place to Oleksandr Zinchenko. And there have been times where he did not even appear to be second choice for that position.

That is not down to a lack of quality. However, he does not appear to tick the same boxes as Zinchenko. And with that, he is just not as suited to Mikel Arteta’s preferred system.

Following Tierney’s display, McCoist admitted that he cannot believe that he is not playing more for Arsenal. But he then joked that he hopes that he stays out of the side ahead of the country’s Euro 2024 qualifiers this summer.

“Tierney, listen, you must be some team, I’m telling you right now. You must be some team, because Tierney was tremendous. Actually, I take that back. Continue not to play him so he’s fresh for us. That’s what to do. Just continue not playing him,” he told talkSPORT.

“He’s brilliant for the second goal. Tremendous. Carvajal was poor, but his run for the second starts 30 yards inside his own half. Brilliant.”

Much will depend on how lucky Arsenal are with injuries in the remaining weeks of the season. Takehiro Tomiyasu will unfortunately miss the rest of the campaign. And Zinchenko has not had the easiest year fitness-wise.

So Tierney could yet have a big role to play in the campaign. Arsenal fans will not fear that. Tierney is someone Gunners supporters would love to keep for as long as possible.

Certainly, the £25 million star will not let the team down when it comes to effort and passion.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images