McCarthy shares what Arsenal loanee Patino said after red card











Mick McCarthy has told the Blackpool Gazette what Charlie Patino said to him after the Arsenal loanee picked up a red card in Blackpool’s loss to Swansea City this month.

Patino has had a mixed time at Bloomfield Road. He has been outstanding at times. But it has not been an easy campaign for the Seasiders. And with that, the 19-year-old’s form has dipped.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Unfortunately, his most recent appearance for the club ended prematurely. Patino was sent off just before the hour-mark after picking up two yellow cards in a clash with Swansea City.

McCarthy reacts to Patino red card in Blackpool defeat

The second challenge was somewhat needless. But it seems that Patino felt that he was just following orders from his manager. McCarthy was obviously not best pleased with the teenager’s mistake. However, he was full of praise for his qualities.

Photo by Ian Cook – CameraSport via Getty Images

“It upset him, that. He didn’t want to get sent off, that’s for sure,” McCarthy said, as reported by Blackpool Gazette.

“He did say to me afterwards ‘you did say to be aggressive’ and I did, but there’s a time and a place to do that when you get booked.

“But he was unfortunate actually, because the guy had a really bad touch and kicked it away from him. Charlie’s eyes lit him but the guy was quicker than he thought when it was in front of him.

“I prefer people getting booked tackling than yapping at the referee or some other offence. He’s doing well Charlie, so it will be great to have him back because he’s a lovely footballer.”

Obviously, Blackpool fans will see it differently, but the coming months could be hugely beneficial for Patino as he looks to really make the grade at the Emirates.

McCarthy’s men are second bottom in the Championship. But there are a number of teams not that far away from them. So the relegation battle is all up for grabs.

That is a lot of pressure on a player like Patino. He has the quality and natural ability to play Blackpool out of trouble. But he needs to be on the pitch in those crucial moments.

It is interesting that he felt comfortable enough to repeat McCarthy’s words back to him. That arguably shows some real confidence given that McCarthy is very much a veteran. It surely takes guts to respond in that manner.

There is certainly an opportunity for Patino to turn the setback into a positive, particularly with McCarthy clearly an admirer of the player.