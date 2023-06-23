Moises Caicedo may end up joining Arsenal this summer.

That is the view of Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth who was speaking on Hayters TV about a number of potential summer transfers.

The journalist was asked to give yes, no or maybe answers over a number of potential summer moves, and, inevitably, Moises Caicedo’s name cropped up.

Caicedo has, of course, been strongly linked to Chelsea lately, but Sheth was actually asked about a move to Arsenal.

Sheth couldn’t completely rule out a move to Arsenal, nor could he confirm it would happen, stating that this is a transfer that sits firmly in the ‘maybe’ camp.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Maybe

Sheth gave his verdict on a couple of potential Arsenal moves.

“Kai Havertz to Arsenal from Chelsea?” Sheth was asked.

“Very probable,” Sheth said.

“Moises Caicedo to Arsenal? Are we going to see Caicedo at Arsenal?” Sheth was asked.

“Maybe, maybe not. More between a no and a maybe. Caicedo with the noises I’m hearing is more Chelsea with Caicedo,” Sheth said.

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

May depend on Rice

Moises Caicedo is clearly a player Arsenal really like. After all, the Gunners did bid for him twice in January.

However, with Declan Rice proving to be the Gunners’ priority midfield target this summer, there may not be room in the budget to get both of these moves done.

With that being said, Manchester City are coming into the Rice race very strongly right now, and if they do manage to hijack that move, perhaps Arsenal will pivot back to the ‘strong’ Brighton midfielder as their top target.

As ever, there are twists and turns to come in this summer transfer window.