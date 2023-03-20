Ben Foster thinks Tottenham now need to replace Conte with 49-year-old











Ben Foster has told his YouTube channel that he cannot believe that Antonio Conte remains Tottenham Hotspur boss, insisting that they now need to appoint someone like Thomas Tuchel.

After weeks of Conte’s future being a talking point, it appears that the situation is coming to a head. Of course, he gave a stunning press conference in the wake of their 3-3 draw with Southampton on Saturday.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

From the outside, it is hard to see how the Italian stays beyond the international break. His contract expires in the summer. And it is hard to argue that he is taking the side forward.

Foster backs Tuchel for Tottenham after Conte outburst

A lot of Tottenham fans have noted that much of what Conte said was probably correct. But obviously, the way he went about venting his frustration was unbelievable.

Photo by Luka Stanzl/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

Certainly, Foster cannot see any way Conte can continue any longer in the role. And he suggested that he would target another former Chelsea boss as his replacement.

“I think they need to get Tuchel,” he told his YouTube channel. “I think if Spurs get rid of Conte, which has got to be imminent honestly, there’s no way they can continue working like that, for someone like Daniel Levy anyway, he would’ve seen that Saturday night and gone: ‘alright, you’re done’.

“It’s mad that he’s still here. But if they’re going to try and do it properly, they need to get somebody like Tuchel.”

The international break probably does represent a good time to make a change, particularly if all parties feel that Conte will be leaving sooner or later.

Perhaps the players will not have been hurt too much by what Conte said. They will know that they should have done better to see out the game on the south coast.

But it is hard to see how they can all carry on. It really does feel that everything has been approaching a conclusion. So if the squad feel that Conte has one foot out the door, it is going to be harder to buy into what he wants.

And there are some decent managers on the market. Obviously, the two key names are Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino. Meanwhile, Ryan Mason has taken charge on an interim basis in the past.

If a top target does register an interest, Tottenham surely have to make a change.

But the concern will be that Conte’s successor experiences the same problems further down the line.