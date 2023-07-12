Journalist Paul Brown has suggested that Mauricio Pochettino wants Chelsea to sign reported Tottenham Hotspur target Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

Brown spoke to GiveMeSport and shared an update on Chelsea’s search for a new striker.

Tottenham are facing a crucial few weeks ahead as they bid to determine the future of Harry Kane.

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to Bayern Munich, with the Bundesliga giants launching their second bid to sign the England captain over the weekend.

Unsurprisingly, Ange Postecoglou seemed intent on keeping Kane at Spurs beyond the summer when he faced the media on Monday.

Yet, Tottenham have been linked with a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in the event that Kane departs this summer.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Indeed, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs recently claimed that Vlahovic could emerge as a target for Tottenham if Kane leaves, with Juventus expected to demand around £68 million for the striker.

But it seems that Spurs’ former manager, Mauricio Pochettino, could be keen to snap up Vlahovic for Chelsea.

Pochettino wants Vlahovic

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Brown shared what he knows about Chelsea’s interest in Vlahovic.

“I think he could be a really interesting signing for Chelsea but it would cost a lot of money and this would be the one who will be playing for them every week,” the journalist said.

“This would be the big-name centre forward that Pochettino I think is after. I don’t really think he’s like a Diego Costa either. He doesn’t really have that kind of aggression.

“Diego Costa was just a mean, nasty ball of aggression, which really worked for Chelsea at the time. Vlahovic is kind of more silky than that, I would almost say. A very good finisher and someone who has a range of shooting too.

“So, it will be interesting to see if they do this deal and I think he could be a success at Chelsea.”

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Vlahovic has proven himself to be a lethal goalscorer in Italy over the past few years, netting 61 times in 140 Serie A appearances.

With Juventus facing financial difficulties, they could be forced to sell at least one of their star players this summer.

The Serbian striker has been long linked with a move to the Premier League, even before he sealed a switch to Juve back in January last year.

He looks likely to be on the move this summer, but it would be a surprise to see Tottenham make their move for him.

With Kane’s future up in the air and Chelsea showing a strong interest, a move to Stamford Bridge looks to be a real possibility for Vlahovic at this time.

Tottenham will need to determine Kane’s future sooner rather than later to avoid missing out on a possible replacement.